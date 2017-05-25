As the world continues to process Monday’s horrific events in Manchester, Céline Dion has lead a powerful tribute to those who lost their lives in the attack.

The singer opened her Las Vegas residency show on Tuesday (May 23) with a touching display of solidarity for the city where 22 people were killed following a suicide bombing outside an Ariana Grande concert.

“I want you to have a great time with us, and we’re going to do that,” Dion told audience members at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Tuesday night (May 23).

“But first I want to send our thoughts and prayers to all the innocent people in Manchester who have suffered following the horrific act at Ariana Grande’s concert just last night.

“All they wanted to do was have some fun and go to a concert… just like what we’re doing tonight.”

The 49-year-old continued: “What happened last night makes no sense whatsoever. We live in difficult times and we need to love each other more than ever. We need to support each other as well.”

After asking concert-goers to take the hand of the person sat next to them, Dion told them: “Let’s stand up for Manchester and show them that we care.”

As the crowd fell silent in honour of the 22 innocent people killed in the suicide bombing at Manchester Arena, a message was displayed behind the stage which read: “Manchester we are with you”.

Watch the moving tribute to Manchester below:

Meanwhile, fellow singer Mariah Carey has revealed she is “devastated” after learning that one of the victims, 29-year-old PR manager Martyn Hett, was a longtime fan.

