The first pictures from the Black Panther movie have arrived – and you’re not going to be disappointed.
Chadwick Boseman looks as handsome as ever in his role as T’Challa in the upcoming comic book adaptation. Thankfully, Chadwick gets his top off, making us even more excited to see the film on the big screen.
The film, which hits cinemas in early 2018, will tell the story of T’Challa’s return to Wakanda where he must deal with a threat that comes close to home.
Starring Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, and Angela Bassett alongside Boseman, Black Panther will be the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to feature a primarily black cast.
Black Panther will be the final standalone film to hit cinemas before the release of Avengers: Infinity War.
The stars of the film also appear on this week’s cover of Entertainment Weekly, and T’Challa’s suit seems to bulging in all the right places …
Enter the world of Wakanda. Your exclusive first look at @MarvelStudios’ #BlackPanther is here: https://t.co/wg27hKeht9 💥 pic.twitter.com/4UWcR3PWl4
— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) July 12, 2017
