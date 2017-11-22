Hollywood hunk Channing Tatum stars in Pink’s brand new Beautiful Trauma video.

The brightly coloured 50s-inspired video stars Pink and Tatum as a husband and wife named Ginger and Fred Hart, an homage to Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers.

The video starts by showing off Tatum’s morning wood, as you do. Then as Pink attempts to be the perfect housewife, Tatum drags up leading to a hilarious dance number.

The couple continue to dance throughout the video and take part in a three-way bondage session before they retire to bed after a long day.

We can only imagine, we also need a nap after a three-way bondage session. Such a relatable video.

Meanwhile, last month the singer revealed the extent her former rift with Christina Aguilera reached.

During a night out at a club, Pink claimed that she bumped into Xtina and things quickly took a turn for the worse.

“We were super young and super new. I’m an alpha and she’s an alpha. I’m used to taking my altercations physical, she’s used to being verbal. You have to learn how to support each other.

“She swung on me in a club. It was hilarious! I was like ‘what’s happening right now’?”

“She’s so talented. Deep down I’ve had bad days too. We made up on The Voice, we became mums and we grew up. We hugged it out. We even did a song together!”

More stories:

Strictly Come Dancing’s Gorka Marquez strips off and talks fitness with Attitude

Football’s first openly gay referee says game is stuck in the ‘dark ages’ when it comes to homophobia