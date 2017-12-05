The Carver Twins and Keahu Kahuanui in Teen Wolf Episode 3.16

Actor Charlie Carver has gotten naked again, but this time it’s with some friends.

The former Desperate Housewives star, who came out as gay last year, visited the Big Sur in California for a holiday, a region where people frequently go hiking and camping.

To commemorate the holiday, Carver and his friends decided to strip completely naked for an Instagram snap. As you do…

While the snap was taken a little too far away for our liking, we’re not going to complain:

✌️❤️🍑 A post shared by Charlie Carver (@charliecarver) on Dec 3, 2017 at 1:02pm PST

Meanwhile, the Teen Wolf actor shared other pics from his holiday:

Big Sur? Yes, sir. 🏕 A post shared by Charlie Carver (@charliecarver) on Dec 3, 2017 at 1:02pm PST

This wasn’t the first time the 29-year-old got naked for a holiday snap. He previously went back to nature when he stripped down in a national park in September.

Who knew getting naked in national parks was a thing?

becoming one with nature 🙈 A post shared by Charlie Carver (@charliecarver) on Sep 24, 2017 at 1:58pm PDT

