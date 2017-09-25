Actor Charlie Carver stripped completely naked for a photo yesterday (September 24) in San Jacinto National Park, leaving little to the imagination.

The Teen Wolf star, who came out as gay last year, was on a weekend retreat when he decided to pose for the snap.

The image, shared on Carver’s Instagram channel, features the actor baring his assets at the top of a rocky hill alongside the caption, “Runaways”.

runaways 🙈 A post shared by Charlie Carver (@charliecarver) on Sep 24, 2017 at 1:58pm PDT

The 29-year-old also shared a snap of the small caravan he was staying at over the weekend in Idyllwild, California.

weekend re*treat 🏕 A post shared by Charlie Carver (@charliecarver) on Sep 23, 2017 at 8:21pm PDT

The former Attitude cover star previously opened up about his reaction to finding out his father was gay, and how it helped him come out.

If that wasn’t enough Carver for you, you can also check out his hottest moments.

