American actor Charlie Carver has spoken for the first time about his dad’s coming out.

In Attitude’s June issue – available to download and in shops Friday (April 28) – the Desperate Housewives and Teen Wolf star discusses coming out via Instagram last year, the reality of being a gay actor in Hollywood, and his relationship with his straight twin brother Max.

He also reveals for the first time that his late father Robert Mortensen was gay, and discusses the impact learning this at the age of 12 had on his relationship with his dad and his own journey towards self-acceptance as a gay man.

Admitting he was initially resentful of his father when he came out, Charlie explains: “In the way that sons and fathers can have beef regardless of [sexual] orientation, it was just something where I wanted to be able to define myself, set my own rules.

“And I felt like I had all of a sudden someone who I was gonna be forced to become, and I didn’t wanna be like him.”

The actor goes on to say that his dad’s journey with his sexuality helped him come to terms with his own.

“I think he taught me, in the way that he lived his life, that your sexuality doesn’t define you. It’s an important part of who you are, but he had such a rich life…

“I think because I was frustrated by what I would call some of his own internalised shame, that it almost became this challenge to really get to the bottom of that quickly, for me.

“It kind of propelled me into being louder and brasher and more experimental. And I think that hurt his feelings sometimes, but I think he was also grateful.”

On his decision to come out public as gay last year, Charlie says: “I didn’t really give a fuck at that point because, for me, not that I was living under duress, but I’d said to myself if I can’t do this when I’m young, I’m not sure I wanna stay in this business.”

He adds: “I think the world is changing, representation is changing, and I wanted to be a part of that.

“I wouldn’t wanna be in this business if I couldn’t be a part of that.”

The June issue of Attitude is out now. Buy in print, subscribe or download. You can see all 100 of Attitude’s Bachelors of the Year here.

Photography by Leigh Keily

Styling by Joseph Kocharian

Grooming by KC fee at The Wall Group

Charlie wears Dior Homme

More stories:

Revealed: Attitude’s Top 20 Bachelors of the Year

Stonewall calls on parties to make LGBT+ rights a priority in general election manifesto