At the start of 2016 Charlie Carver was a rising Hollywood star struggling to reconcile his heartthrob status with life in the closet.

Less than 18 months later and the former Desperate Housewives and Teen Wolf star is officially the world’s most eligible – and in-demand – gay bachelor.

In Attitude’s June issue – available to download and in shops now – Charlie opens up about the first man to break his heart, the reality of being gay actor in Hollywood, and his relationships with identical twin brother Max and the pair’s late gay father, who the 28-year-old credits with helping him to come to terms with his own sexuality.

It also hasn’t escaped our notice that Charlie is one of the most dashing gents around, and his frequently shirtless on-screen appearances have propelled him straight into our hearts and, erm, minds.

You can get to know all 100 of the world's most eligible gay bachelors here, but for now here's a nice healthy serving of the king of them all (with some guest appearances from Max thrown in for good measure)…

