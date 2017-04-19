Former Coronation Street star Charlie Condou has defended the number of gay characters on the long-running ITV soap.

Charlie, who played midwife Marcus Dent on the ITV soap from 2007 to 2008 before returning for a second stint between 2011 and 2014, told Good Morning Britain that the show’s current total of five LGBT+ charatcer is “not actually a huge amount” given the show’s Manchester setting.

After host Piers Morgan pointed out that there a currently five gay characters on Corrie – Sophie Webster, Kate Connor, Todd Grimshaw, Billy Mayhew and Sean Tully – the 44-year-old actor was asked whether he felt they were “representative enough”.

Charlie, who has two children with his long-term partner and husband of two years, Cameron Lauz, replied: “I do. I think a few years ago they would have been your token gay character, just like there was probably your token black character. I think we’ve moved on from that.

“Of course people might think that’s a lot of characters, but five out of your regular cast of 70, 75 or whatever – it’s not actually a huge amount.

“I think it is representative. If you look at the area of Manchester that it’s set in, there would probably be a hell of a lot more.”

The former Attitude cover star, who is currently starring in The Crucible at The Old Vic Theatre in London, also told the programme that he would “never say never” when it comes to returning to Weatherfield.

“I don’t think it’s right for me at the moment. I’m very happy doing what I’m doing”, he said, adding: “I love that show.”

More stories:

Lib Dem leader refuses to clarify stance on homosexuality

Luke Evans says being gay ‘shouldn’t have any impact’ on his success in Hollywood