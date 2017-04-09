Charlie Hunnam has fast become one of the hottest stars on TV thanks to his role in Sons of Anarchy.

While promoting his latest film, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, the hunky actor opened up about the crush he developed for his co-star – the one and only David Beckham.

Charlie said that he found himself completely enamoured with the retired football player while he was on-set last year.

“It became very clear why and how Beckham’s become the phenomenon that he has,” explained the star.

“Because he showed up determined to do a good job. He’d worked with a dialect coach, and maybe an acting coach. I sort of anticipated, well, he’s a superstar. This is not his primary or even his secondary focus; this is just a bit of a giggle for him. But that work ethic just shone through.”

“And that, combined with him just being humble and kind and accessible, was very endearing.

I’m not a football man, so upfront, I didn’t really have a strong feeling one or way or another,” he added. “But by the time he left, I had a little bit of a crush on him. He was pretty fucking cool,” added the former Queer as Folk star.

