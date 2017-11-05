Charlie Hunnam’s talents don’t just appear to lie in acting.

The King Arthur actor, who’s become a huge Hollywood star since his role in Queer as Folk all those years ago, stunned an interviewer with a response to a question about nicknames earlier this year.

While promoting the latest movie in the blockbuster action franchise, the interview asked what Charlie’s name would be if he took a unique physical characteristic and the name of his dad.

After thinking for a second, he responded: “I’d be, ahem, 12-inch Billy”.

“I’ve heard that…” joked the interviewer.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, the Hollywood hunk revealed he’d be up for a Queer as Folk reunion, saying: “I’d be game for a reunion. It’s a long time ago, I’m an old b****** now — that was 20 years ago,” he said.

Discussing Queer as Folk’s continued influence on gay culture, he continued: “When I’m back in England, people still recognise me as Nathan.

“It was the beginning of my career, so I have very fond memories of it. I’m very proud of being a part of that show. I’m very happy when people bring it up.

Watch the clip below: