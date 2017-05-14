Almost twenty years since it first burst on British television screens in a Middle England-baiting whirlwind of drugs, sex, and the bright lights of Canal Street, Channel 4’s Queer as Folk remains of the world’s best-loved gay dramas series.

Chronicling the lives of three gay men living in Manchester’s gay village at the turn of the millennium, the Russell T Davies-created show drew critical acclaim – not to mention a great deal of controversy – for its frank and funny depiction of LGBT life.

The show’s short but sweet run might have only lasted a mere eight episodes between 1999 and 2000, but it turns out star Charlie Hunnam, who played troublesome 15-year-old student Nathan Maloney, is as keen as Queer as Folk’s legions of fans are for a reunion.

Speaking to The Sun, the 37-year-old actor – who has since gone on to appear in Hollywood blockbusters including King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and Pacific Rim – admitted he’s up for getting the old gang back together for one last hurrah.

“I’d be game for a reunion. It’s a long time ago, I’m an old b****** now — that was 20 years ago,” he said.

Discussing Queer as Folk’s continued influence on gay culture, he continued: “When I’m back in England, people still recognise me as Nathan.

“It was the beginning of my career, so I have very fond memories of it. I’m very proud of being a part of that show. I’m very happy when people bring it up.

“I’m just surprised because it was so long ago.”

Charlie, who was reunited with Queer as Folk‘s Aiden Gillen (Stuart Allen Jones) for his latest role in King Arthur, added that he still has a huge amount of respect for his former co-star, with whom he shared an iconic sex scene in the show’s pilot episode.

“I always felt like I owed him a grand debt of gratitude. I really thanked him for the impact he had on me. He thought I was mad but I felt it deeply.” he explained.

You’re not the the only one, Charlie.

Oh, and if you’re wondering what all the fuss is about, or simply fancy revisiting the magic, both series of Queers as Folk are available to watch free on Channel 4 On Demand now.

