From reality stars to Hollywood actors, Attitude has seen its fair share of gorgeous guys stripping off for your pleasure.

With that in mind, we thought it was about time to take a look back at some of the best shoots from over the years – because why not?

To get us started, we instantly thought of Charlie King’s incredible session with us back in 2015.

The reality hunk, who recently made a return to TOWIE, wasn’t afraid to strip completely naked in the bedroom-inspired shoot, and two years later it still leaves us blushing.

Check out Charlie below…