A close friend of Corey Haim has accused actor Charlie Sheen of raping the child star when the pair were filming 1986’s Lucas.

At the time of the incident, Haim, who died in 2010, would have been 13 and Sheen 19, the Evening Standard reports.

Former actor Dominick Brascia claims Haim told him about the assault, and how Sheen had “rejected him” following their encounter.

Speaking to the Natinal Enquirer, Brascia said the pair allegedly had sex: “Haim told me he had sex with Sheen when they filmed Lucas. He told me they smoked pot and had sex. He said they had anal sex. Haim said it happened after Sheen became very cold and rejected him.”

He added: “When Corey wanted to fool around again, Charlie was not interested.”

Brascia claims Haim told other people about the encounter. He also claims that Haim told him he and Sheen had had a consensual sexual encounter, this time Haim was in his mid-20s.

“Haim told me he had sex with Sheen again. He claimed he didn’t like it and was finally over Sheen. He said Charlie was a loser.”

Corey Feldman, Haim’s friend and former co-star who regularly speaks out about child abuse in Hollywood, claimed in his memoir that Haim had been assaulted on the set of Lucas.

“At some point during the filming [of Lucas, Haim] explained an adult male convinced him it was perfectly normal for older men and younger boys in the business to have sexual relations, that it was ‘What all guys do.'”

“So they walked off to a secluded area between two trailers during a lunch break for the cast and crew and Haim, innocent and ambitious as he was, allowed himself to be sodomised.”

A spokesperson for the Two and a Half-Men actor said: “Charlie Sheen categorically denies these allegations.”

The Los Angeles Police Department said it is investigating the claim and that no arrests have been made.

More stories:

Daily Mail uses transgender man’s picture without permission in hateful anti-trans article

‘There was a time we could forgive Kevin Spacey for his silence – now he has betrayed us all’