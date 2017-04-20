Charlotte Crosby recently started dating fellow reality star Stephen Bear.

The couple haven’t been going out that long, but they’ve quickly become a proper item and don’t seem to have left each other’s side for months.

With their TV show going from strength to strength, the couple decided to have a break from it all and enjoy a quiet night in together this week.

Bear wandered around in his pants as usual, and Charlotte clearly couldn’t resist showing him off to her fans on Snapchat.

Impressive huh? We’re blushing just a little bit. One thing though – we can’t say we’re a fan of the lime green pants.

It’s not the first time Charlotte’s flashed her boyfriend’s bits on social media. Earlier this year she gave fans a cheeky glimpse at his bum while they were on holiday together.

