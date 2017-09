It’s actor Skylar Astin’s birthday.

The Hollywood star, who’s best known for belting out hits in the Pitch Perfect franchise alongside Anna Kendrick, is turning 30-years-old.

While he manages to keep his kit on in the musical films, Astin stripped off previously for his role in 21 & Over alongside Miles Teller.

The pair wore nothing but socks in the flick, and even shared a kiss – take a look below: