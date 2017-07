We’ve found ourselves a new crush.

Daniel Conn, a former professional Aussie rugby player, gained some reality star fame when he appeared on the 2015 series of Ex on the Beach.

The handsome hunk, who once dated Vicky Pattison, isn’t afraid to get his kit off, and we couldn’t be more glad. His usual position of choice was a second-row forward, but we can think of better ones for him tbh. Too much? Don’t judge us, you were thinking the same.

Check him out below in various states of undress: