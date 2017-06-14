Broadway Bares came back with a bang last week.

While the main event isn’t set to take place until June 18th, an array of dancers descended on Fire Island last week to bring back Broadway Bares: Fire Island.

The one-night only event managed to raise a record breaking $56,533 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS over two performances at Whyte Hall’s Brandon Fradd Theater.

We’ve found some of the best pictures of the event for those who couldn’t be there, and we’re eagerly awaiting the big showcase this weekend – so keep an eye out for that too.