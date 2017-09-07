We’ve finally been given a peek at the Versace-themed second season of American Crime Story – a very short one at that.

The ten-episode miniseries, due to hit screens early next year, will retell the shocking July 1997 assassination of Gianni Versace on the steps of his Miami Beach mansion by killer Andrew Cunanan.

The just-released promo clip for the series shows the ornate gates of Versace’s mansion. As the camera pulls out to reveal the mansion, two gunshots ring out and the screen becomes blood red as flock of doves fly away from the scene.

The preview teases the murder that will be at the heart of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, which comes from American Horror Story and Feud creator Ryan Murphy.

Penelope Cruz will play Donatella Versace in the series. Edgar Ramirez will star as Gianni Versace, with Darren Criss as Cunanan, and Ricky Martin as Versace’s longtime partner Antonio D’Amico.

The show hasn’t even started airing yet and it’s already embroiled in controversy concerning its fidelity to what really happened. Antonio D’Amico, the real-life boyfriend of the murdered Italian designer, lashed out at Murphy’s upcoming dramatisation of the fashion icon’s 1997 killing, saying that there is “not a trace of reality” in the upcoming drama series.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story comes to FX in 2018. BBC Two will air the show in the UK.

Watch the preview below:

