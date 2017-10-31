Winter is coming – and if you’re anything like us, you aren’t wardrobe ready. However, never fear – Nobis is here, with a capsule collection titled Nobis x Black.

The line, inspired by fashion’s favourite colour features five jackets that are sure to keep out the chill. Each jacket, aptly named to suit its style, features Canadian duck down.

Among others, the collection includes ‘The Alpha’ bomber – because who says faux fur can’t be masc? ‘The Griffon,’ a parka with pockets for days and ‘The Damon’ (surely inspired by Matt Damon himself.)

With technical fabrics that will keep you prepared whether you’re climbing a mountain or ambling down the high street, these are jackets you’ll still want to wear next year. (Prices start at £695).

Words: George Douglas-Davies.