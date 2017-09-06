The trailer for the upcoming Grace Jones documentary has been unveiled.

Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami (opening in cinemas nationwide on 27 October) re-invents the music film as an electrifying journey through the performance, private and public worlds of pop cultural icon Grace Jones, whose bold aesthetic echoes throughout the film.

Director Sophie Fiennes (The Pervert’s Guide To Ideology, The Pervert’s Guide To Cinema, Over Your Cities Grass Will Grow) creates a powerful cinematic experience, contrasting breathtaking musical sequences with intimate personal footage, ultimately reaching beyond the iconic mask.

The film’s release will be preceded by Grace Jones and Friends Live on October 25, which promises to be a thrilling and enlightening evening with the inimitable icon, as she discusses her life and work with some of her closest collaborators, from the worlds of music, fashion, art and film, following an exclusive preview of Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami.

To find your closest cinema and book tickets for Grace Jones and Friends Live go to Gracejonestickets.co.uk

Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami opens nationwide on October 27.