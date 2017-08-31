As anticipations builds for the release of gay romantic drama Call Me By Your Name, Sony Pictures have released some brand new teasers stills from the film adaptation of André Aciman’s critically-acclaimed 2007 novel.

Starring The Social Network‘s Armie Hammer and Homeland‘s Timothée Chalamet, the film chronicle the impassioned love affair of a 17-year-old American boy, Elio (Chalamet), and an older American grad student named Oliver (Hammer) who comes to stay at his parents’ house in Italy during the summer of 1983.

Adapted for the big screen by James Ivory and directed by Luca Guadagnino, Call Me By Your Name received rave reviews at Sundance Film Festival last year, and is set to hit UK cinemas in October and in the US a month later.

30-year-old Hammer, whose told W magazine last month: “You don’t really see a lot of tender love stories between men. There’s always one person who says, ‘Oh, we can’t do this’ or ‘My family wouldn’t approve.’ You don’t get that in this movie.

“Instead, you have two men who are trying to figure out the feelings they have for each other.”

Chalamet, whose portrayal of lovelorn Elio is already being tipped for an Academy Award nomination, says that the film’s unabashed examination of young love is the reason it’s been resonating so profoundly with audiences.

“It’s really a story about passionate first love…” the 21-year-old actor told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year.

“I would hope that people are either brought back to that experience of a passionate first love – and for audience members like myself, you’re transported to a place you haven’t been in your life, of a passionate first love.”

Call Me By Your Name set to be released on 27 October in the UK and 24 November in the US. Check out the trailer below:

More stories:

Sam Smith could be about to drop new music at any moment

God’s Own Country review: ‘A heart-bursting romance and new gay classic’