Denholm Spurr is the star of the upcoming run of Patrick Cash’s hit play, The Chemsex Monologues, which returns for another run at London’s King’s Head Theatre later this month.

We sat down with the rising British actor and director to discuss sex, regrets and expensive jackets….

When were you happiest?

When I fell in love – hopeless romantic; but I fall in love with each character I play, and every cast I direct, so I get to be happy most always.

What is your greatest fear?

Wasps.

Which living person do you most admire?

Donald Trump… JOKE! Actually I admire my housemate most, when I grow up I want to be like her – she’s the coolest.

What was your most embarrassing moment?

Every Sunday morning when I re-read the messages I’ve sent on Grindr.

What is your screensaver?

It was a topless photo of pornstar Robert Axel but then I decided that was too unprofessional… he is hot though.

What would your super power be?

Summoning Pokémon. Real life ones, not on some app.

What makes you unhappy?

Not exercising. I really notice my mood plummet if I haven’t been swimming or to the gym in over a week. Endorphins!

What’s the most expensive thing you’ve bought?

I bought a Hugo Boss jacket for my 18th birthday for £400. Then lost it the next day. Oh, how I laughed…

If you could bring something extinct back to life, what would it be?

A Dodo. It’d make for a decadent Christmas dinner.

Who would play you in the film of your life?

I’d play myself. Obviously.

To whom would you most like to say sorry, and why?

Probably all my ex-girlfriends – I must have been a right douche.

What single thing would improve the quality of your life?

A bigger house.

When did you last cry, and why?

I actually just did a photoshoot for a friend (called Dionysis – amazing name) on masculinity and crying. So today.

How do you relax?

I’ve never been much good at it. I have a thing for documentaries though.

How often do you have sex?

A decent amount but I go through phases. I generally don’t sleep with strangers these days which restricts my quota.

What is the closest you’ve come to death?

I had some pre-cancerous cells a few years back. They’re all removed but that was pretty scary – and painful!

The Chemsex Monologues runs from the 21 March – 9 April at London’s Kings Head Theatre. Tickets for the show are available here.

For more great deals on tickets and shows visit tickets.attitude.co.uk.

