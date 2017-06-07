After quite literally years of teasing, Cher has confirmed that a musical about her life will hit Broadway next year!

The iconic singer, who celebrated her 71st birthday last month, confirmed the most important gay news since equal marriage on Twitter (where else?) on Wednesday morning.

“Just got off phone w/Writer & Director of musical,” she tweeted. “There will be performance in theatre with actors, dancers, singer It’ll be on Broadway 2018.”

First teased as far back as 2012, Cher: The Musical has been written by Jersey Boys co-creator Rick Elice, and will focus on three stages of the entertainer’s life, with a different actor playing her in each part.

According to Paybill.com, the show follows “the characters of BABE, LADY, and STAR (that) represent Cher at different moments of her life – starting as a teenager who falls for Sonny Bono (BABE), a successful music star navigating the challenges of the entertainment industry (LADY) and the lady we know today with a fascinating wealth of life experience, successes, and failures (STAR).”

Featuring some of the biggest hits from Cher’s six decade-spanning back catalogue, the production will be directed by Pitch Perfect’s Jason Moore, with the guys behind smash hit Broadway musical Hamilton, Jeffrey Seller and Flody Suarez, set to produce.

Cher previously tweeted her approval of the show following an early read-through back in January, writing: “I sobbed & laughed, & I was prepared not 2like it. Audience clapped after songs, & gave it standing ovation.”

After five years, there’s no way we’re waiting for news of a West End transfer for this one. New York, here we come!

