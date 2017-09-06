If there’s one thing we’re grateful for amongst the doom and gloom that is global politics in 2017, it’s Cher’s social media presence.

The legendary singer, actress, and emoji-fan was on typically dialled-in form as she took to Twitter on Tuesday night to slam US President Donald Trump’s latest attack on immigrants, and demolished a follower who dared question her in the process.

Cher was moved into action after Trump’s announcement that his administration would be ending ‘Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals’ (DACA) programme implemented under Obama, which protects illegal immigrants who were brought to the US as children – often known as ‘Dreamers’ – from being deported.

Urging followers to offer temporary shelter to those affected by the decision, Cher tweeted: “Those Who Can Must Take a DREAMER In2 Their Home & Protect Them.”

Promising to do the same herself, she continued: “I’m Ready 2 Do This & Others in MY BUSINESS WILL DO THE SAME!! SANCTUARY. [U.S.A.] HAS BEEN OUR DREAMERS ONLY HOME!!

“HOW CAN WE THROW THEM INTO THE WILDERNESS. TRUMP IS COMPLETE COWARD,WHY DIDNT HE END DACA ‘HIMSELF’ ON [TV].”

Twitter user Brenda Webb wasn’t having any of it, however, and made the costly decision to question Cher’s commitment to the cause.

“Sure you will Cher”, Brenda wrote in reply. “I’ll believe it when I see it.”

Unfortunately, Cher had decided she wasn’t taking prisoners on this particular Tuesday, and responded with the following:

“Then keep your eyes open bitch.”

RIP Brenda. You should know better than to mess with the Queen.

