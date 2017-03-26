Cher has dropped out of Flint, a Lifetime television movie about the Flint water contamination crisis in Michigan.

The award-winning actress has revealed personal family issues have prevented her from being able to shoot the film in Toronto next month, Gay Star News reports.

In a statement, Cher said: “This has been a project so near and dear to my heart and I was truly looking forward to helping tell this story.”

“Unfortunately, I will be unable to leave Los Angeles during the scheduled filming as I am dealing with a serious family issue that prevents me from going on location for the April filming.”

Despite Cher dropping out, executive producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron have planned to move ahead with the project.

The ‘Believe’ singer’s role would have been of a Flint resident whose family is impacted by the poisoned water.

The television film will look at the facts behind the crisis as well as the politics and poor management that lead to it.

The singer was also set to serve as a producer on the film along with Zadan and Meron, though it’s unknown if she will continue to do so.

