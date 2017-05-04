Cher has had her legend status firmly cemented for years now, but the Goddess of Pop is set to add another trophy to her packed mantelpiece with the news that she’ll be honoured with a Billboard Icon Award.

The ‘Woman’s World’ singer, who has shifted over 100 million records since rising to fame in the mid-’60s as one half of folk rock husband and wife duo Sonny & Cher, will be honoured at this month’s Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.

Cher revealed the news last night (May 3) in understated fashion on her preferred digital medium of Twitter , writing: “OH …Am Getting Billboard Icon Award.”

OH …Am Getting Billboard Icon Award — Cher (@cher) May 3, 2017

The 70-year-old, who remains only artist in history to have a number-one single on a Billboard chart in each decade from the 1960s to the 2010s and also gifted the world with Burlesque, will be just the sixth artist to receive the prestigious award, joining an exclusive list of recipients that also includes Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez, Prince, Stevie Wonder, and Neil Diamond.

If you need a reminder of exactly what makes Cher so iconic, check out our run-down of the emoji-living entertainer’s 25 most iconic moments here.

The 2017 Billboard Music awards will air on ABC live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 21 at 8pm. ET/PT and 1am EST.

