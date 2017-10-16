Cher will be returning to the big screen next years as she’s set to star in the sequel to Mamma Mia!

The 71-year-old pop star and actress has been rehearsing choreography sequences in London for Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!

According to the Daily Mail, Cher will be starring in two song and dance sequences in the sequel alongside Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Colin Firth, Pierce Brosnan and Julie Walters.

The cast have been filming in Croatia but will join Cher later this week in London for her dance number. Sadly, producers are keeping all the juicy details secret.

“Cher’s out secret weapon. It’ll spoil the fun if we give anything away,” an executive producer explained.

Cher previously revealed that she had been rehearsing dance numbers, but refused to comment on the project. She wrote: “Just went through two dance numbers, everyone’s great.”

The movie will be Cher’s return to the big screen after several years as the star has been busy touring and developing a Broadway musical based on her life.

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! is set for a July 2018.

More stories:

LGBT stars and allies turn out in force for The Virgin Holidays Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar

All the winners from The Virgin Holidays Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar