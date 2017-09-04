Cheryl has responded to comments made by Munroe Bergdorf after finding herself dragged into the row surrounding the transgender model and activist’s s sacking from L’Oréal last week.

Bergdorf, 29, was controversially dropped as one of the faces of the cosmetics giant’s #YoursTruly campaign last Friday (September 1) after claiming in now-deleted comments online that “all” white people were complicit in racism.

Defending her comments on the BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire programme on Monday morning (September 4), Bergdorf insisted that she shouldn’t have been sacked for calling out racism in society, arguing that another of the campaign’s ambassadors, former Girls Aloud star Cheryl, was once convicted of assaulting a black woman.

“I shouldn’t be sacked for calling out racism when I was in a campaign was meant to be championing diversity,” Bergdorf told Victoria Derbyshire.

“Especially when I was speaking about the violence of white people, but they’ve got Cheryl Cole on the campaign and she was actively convicted for punching a black women in the face.”

In 2003, Cheryl was found guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm following an altercation with nightclub toilet attendant Sophie Amogbokpa.

Munroe Bergdorf: ‘I’ve had death threats yet Cheryl Cole punched a black woman in the face and L’Oreal still use her’ pic.twitter.com/klOb6OpgtM — Victoria Derbyshire (@VictoriaLIVE) September 4, 2017

The ‘Fight for This Love’ singer was sentenced to 120 hours of community service and ordered to pay her victim £500 in compensation, but was cleared of a charge of racially aggravated assault.

Cheryl, who welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Bear, into the world with former One Direction star Liam Payne earlier this year, wasted no time in responded to Bergdorf’s comments on Monday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Cheryl told OK! Online: “More than 14 years ago Cheryl was unanimously acquitted of a charge of racially aggravated assault.

“She is disappointed to find her name involved in Munroe Bergdorf’s media interview.”

In a statement read outside court following her conviction in 2003, Cheryl said she was “thankful that the jury had accepted that this incident has nothing to do with race”.

“I’m not a racist, and anyone who knows me knows I would not say anything racist,” she added.

