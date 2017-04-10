The trailer for the third installment in the Thor series, Thor: Ragnarok, has just been released and – featuring a plethora of action and thirsty shots of Chris Hemsworth – it does not disappoint.

The Thor movies have never been the most exciting entries in Marvel’s cinematic portfolio, but Ragnarok looks like it’s going to break that pattern. This new trailer mixes Guardians of the Galaxy’s humour with stunning special effects and enough Hemsworth hotness to guarantee we’ll be scrambling for tickets to the first showing.

The film will feature Cate Blanchett plays Hela, the Asgardian goddess of death who is accidentally released from prison and sets about destroying everything in her path; namely Thor’s kingdom Asgard. Hela even disintegrates Thor’s hammer, the subtext of which is not lost on us.



His kingdom destroyed and no fancy hammer to protect himself with, Thor is captured and forced to perform for crowds – Spartacus style – as a gladiator.

“I know what you’re thinking: ‘How did this happen?'” Thor tells viewers. “Well, it’s a long story.”

Most importantly, Thor’s trademark flowing blond locks are chopped off, leaving him looking rough and ready to face the new world he has been presented with.

Fanboys will be exited to hear that Tom Hiddleston returns as Loki, the role that catapulted him to worldwide recognition. Idris Elba and Anthony Hopkins also return as Heimdall and Odin respectively.

New to the franchise is Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster. “It’s main event time,” Goldblum’s character says as Thor is confronted by a challenger in the arena.

Speaking to Empire about the character last year, Goldblum said: “He’s a hedonist, a pleasure-seeker. an enjoyer of life and tastes and smells.”

Right at the end of the clip we are treated to a sneak peek at Mark Ruffalo’s much-publicised cameo as everyone’s favourite big green rage machine.

Away from his Thor role, Chris Hemsworth recently sent the world into a frenzy by posting a clip of his gruelling workout regime on Instagram.

Watch the trailer below:

