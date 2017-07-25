Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston and certainly appear to have bonded on the set of the latest Marvel film, Thor: Ragnarok.

The duo star in the upcoming superhero film with Mark Ruffalo, which is due to hit cinemas later this year. In the film, Thor’s home world Asgard is taken over by the supervillainess Hela (Cate Blanchett), who imprisons Thor without his hammer, forcing him to battle his old friend Hulk to reclaim his kingdom. Tom Hiddleston returns to the franchise as Thor’s villainous brother Loki.

It appears the three actors got very close while filming the movie, as a new Instagram picture shows Chris and Tom sleeping together in the same bed with director Taika Waititi during Comic-Con.

Ruffalo was also there, and posted the picture with the caption: “Living the dream, dreaming of living. #thorragnarok #sdcc2017″

These guys are all pretty big stars at this point. Surely they can spring for their own hotel rooms at this point? No?

Watch the latest trailer for Thor: Ragnarok below:

