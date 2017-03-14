We knew that Chris Hemsworth’s god-like physique doesn’t come easy, but nowthe Thor star has shown fans exactly how much work goes into his body.

The Aussie actor took to his Instagram this week to post a clip of his gruelling workout regime, dreamt up by personal trainer Luke Zocchi.

Hemsworth, 33, proved he’s in the shape of his life, after previously shedding a whole loed of weight in late 2015 to convincingly play a starving fisherman in historical epic In the Heart of the Sea.

Frankly, just watching it all is enough to tire us out. But if we know one thing about fitness, it’s that you have to persist. So please excuse us while we put Chris’s sweaty torso on loop just once more…

Gettin it done with the worlds best trainer @zocobodypro. For the best training advice, nutrition advice of just how to be a flat out legend check out his website www.zocobodypro.com A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Mar 11, 2017 at 12:30am PST

Looks like it’s all paying off, Chris.

