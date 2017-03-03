Chris Mears and Jack Laugher cemented their place in the hearts of the British public when they sensationally dived to victory at the Rio Olympic Games last summer .

The pair’s popularity only grew after tabloid newspaper the Daily Mail attempted to take the shine of their victory by appearing to question their masculinity after an understandably passionate poolside hug following their gold medal win – and now the diving duo are back in the pool for the start of a new season.

24-year-old Chris and 22-year-old Jack took 3m synchro silver at the opening leg of the FINA/NVC Diving World Series in Beijing, scoring 427.98 and leaving them just behind hosts China, who took the gold with 450.39.

Meanwhile, the pair’s compatriots Tom Daley and Dan Goodfellow came fourth in the men’s 10m synchro.

But enough about the results, we know all you sports fans are here to see just how Chris and Jack’s technique is shaping up this season…

