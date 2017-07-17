Disney has unleashed the trailer for the upcoming live-action adaptation of A Wrinkle in Time.

The film, based on the 1963 fantasy novel, features the adventures of Meg Murry, her brilliant brother Charles Wallace and their friend Calvin as they embark on an unexpected journey into alternate dimensions on a mission to bring home their father, played by Chris Pine.

We are very into Chris Pine’s disheveled professor look. Hello, beard.

A Wrinkle in Time also stars Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, and Mindy Kaling. Winfrey portrays Mrs. Which, a magical character who gives the children clues to help them on their journey.

The film comes from the Academy Award-nominated director Ava DuVernay, who has previously directed Selma and the documentary 13th. DuVernay also created the TV series Queen Sugar, which airs on Winfrey’s network OWN in the US.

A Wrinkle in Time comes to UK cinemas on March 23 2018.

Watch the trailer below:



