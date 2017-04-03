Chris Pratt has revealed his favourite part of being in such good shape.

The actor has transformed himself in recent years thanks to blockbuster movie roles that have turned him into one of the most sought after stars in the industry.

While he admits that keeping his physique isn’t always the most fun thing to do in the world, having all those muscles does have a few cheeky perks.

“#WHATSMYSNACK today I got cucumber and egg wrap. It’s basically exactly like a sandwich but instead of bread you use thinly sliced cucumbers and instead of meat you use sprouts and chopped up eggs and instead of flavor you get nutrition.





“Like I always said, eating is no longer the fun part, flexing my butt cheeks in the mirror is. Cause no dimples. No rolls. Just cut ass butt cheeks. LIVE WITH IT!!!”

What we wouldn’t give to be a fly on the wall in his house. Actually, someone bring back MTV’s Cribs so we can capture this moment in full.

Chris has been documenting changes to his diet on Instagram for his role in the forthcoming Jurassic World sequel, which is set to hit cinemas in 2018.