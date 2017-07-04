Paging Anita Bryant – you’ve got some competition.

Linda Harvey, a Christian commentator who has previously complained about having nowhere to shop because stores are too gay friendly, is not happy that LGBT+ people have ‘stolen’ the rainbow from God.

Writing in the right wing website World Net Daily, Harvey is very upset about queer people using the rainbow as our symbol. “It’s clear God did not intend for the rainbow to represent rebellion, iniquity and division. So how did this precious symbol become the banner, with few objections, for human depravity, lust, defiance and heresy?

“From shameful pride parades to hats, T-shirts, wristbands and buttons sold at Target or Walmart, sexual deviance is being colorfully and arrogantly proclaimed from America’s rooftops.”

In order to try and take back the rainbow (which is the rightful property of Christians, apparently), Harvey is exploring the avenue of trademarking the symbol – though she confirms that the Christian cross is “the mightiest logo of all time”.

“Can we trademark the rainbow? Of course, it’s probably impossible and perhaps even inappropriate.

“The rainbow stands as God’s covenant with all mankind – not just those who believe in Him now, because some of these flagrant sinners will repent, which is our constant prayer.”

Harvey is obviously in regular dialogue with God, because she knows exactly what he thinks about LGBT+ people waving around rainbow flags: “Rainbows should accompany what God would smile on. God is not smiling on homosexual conduct, gender defiance or the corruption of children, and He never will.”

She even suggests an alternative for queers to use – and it’s just as offensive as you’d expect. “An appropriate rainbow for the “LGBTQ” sin identity front would look very different, featuring colors like brown, puce, mauve, gray and black – lots and lots of black.

“Depressing, uninspiring, empty, leading nowhere. Satan’s banner.”

Linda, if you’re reading this, I hope you’re not offended by the following images of LGBT+ people enjoying the rainbow, which will always belong to us.

More stories:

Student forced to miss equal marriage march flies Pride flag at graduation instead

Life in America’s first and only gay street gang explored in new doc ‘Check It’ – WATCH