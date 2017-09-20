A woman has been fired from her job after insisting that she doesn’t support same-sex marriage.

Madeline, a Christian from Australia, revealed on Facebook that she planned to vote no in the country’s same-sex marriage postal survey.

On Sunday, she was let go of from her job after her employer saw the post and insisted that the “homophobic views being made public are detrimental to the business.”

She was fired in a series of texts, which have since been shared online.

The woman’s employer later shared her reasoning in a public facebook post, where she insisted that “voting no is homophobic”.

“As a business owner, I can’t have somebody who publicly represents my business posting hate speech online,” wrote Sims Madlin.

“I don’t want homophobes working for me, especially in an environment with children,” she said.

While some critics are calling for Madeline to sue her former employer, Australia’s laws are very clear, and she would not be able to sue for unfair dismissal as she was an independent contractor.

Turns out not supporting equality doesn’t pay…