Attitude jetted off to Athens Riviera with Discover Greece for the second of our swimwear and underwear shoots for our summer issue.

While we were there, we found the Adonis that is Christos Katsavo and dressed him in some of our favourite looks for this summer.

The VN Model was photographed by Jenny Brough frolicking in the azure and emerald sea and golden beaches, as well as by the pool at The Margi Hotel.

Photography: Jenny Brough

Fashion: Joseph Kocharian

Grooming: Cassie Steward

Fashion Assistant: Nick Byam

Model: Christos at VN Models

