Clean Bandit have just dropped a brand new music video for their latest single, and it’s emotional.

The band, who are known for their hits ‘Rockabye’ and ‘Rather Be,’ have collaborated with singer Zara Larsson for the track which has been described as an “emotional banger.”

The music video features a symphony orchestra conductor and his boyfriend who appear to be in love, until tragedy hits them.

Clean Bandit member Grace Chatto, who co-directed the video, told MTV they wanted to “create something beautiful and moving” for the music video.

Mission accomplished guys, we are in TEARS.

You can watch the heartbreaking video below:

