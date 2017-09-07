Promotional

The story of ‘Gorgeous’ George O’Connell: traveller, bare-knuckle fighter, hero to his people and Gypsy King. George leaves this life behind and enters the world of professional boxing, which puts him on a collision course with his roots, his identity and his greatest fear.

In the opposite corner, gay boxer Dane ‘The Pain’ Samson, the young pretender and son of a boxing legend. But Dane is fighting his own battles and they will ultimately lead to a tragedy that neither man could predict.

Gypsy Queen is an unconventional love story about two fighters who discover the greatest challenge lies outside the ring.

Direct from a sell out run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Hope Theatre Company’s ‘Gypsy Queen’ is the new play by Rob Ward, co-writer of one-man show ‘Away From Home’ that toured nationally and internationally between 2013 and 2016 including runs at Jermyn Street Theatre and Arts Theatre.

Gypsy Queen explores the subject of LGBTQ visibility in sport in a 70 minute multi role piece in which two actors take on nine roles with plenty of conic turns and maybe a few tears along the way.

The show has received numerous 4 and 5 star reviews, was ranked in the Top 40 of shows (of a possible 3,500) at the Edinburgh Fringe and writer/producer Rob Ward was selected as one the British Council’s Emerging Artists of 2017.

Gypsy Queen runs at London’s King’s Head Theatre until September 23 as part of the Queer ’17 season. For tickets click here. Attitude readers get £1 off with the code ATTITUDEQUEEN.

“The very definition of great theatre” 5/5 – The Wee Review

“This really is not one to miss” 5/5 – Broadway Baby

“Laugh-out-loud lines…a touching romance” 4/5 – The Independent

“A slick, rewarding piece of work” 4/5 – The List

“Incredibly moving…brilliantly funny” – 4/5 – Attitude

