American Horror Story has really gotten its groove back.

The latest season, Cult, has been going from strength-to-strength thanks to its streamlined plot and fantastic performances from the likes of Sarah Paulson and Colton Haynes.

The in the latest episode, while we don’t want to reveal too many details so as not to spoil the show for you, Colton and his co-star Billy Eichner end up getting down to it on a dining room table.

It’s kind of brief, but honestly we don’t think we could have handled anymore anyway.

Check out the scene in-full below:

America Horror Story airs on FX in the US. You can catch previous seasons on Netflix in the UK.