American Horror Story continues to deliver steamy gay sex scenes with its latest season.

In this week’s episode of Cult, viewers saw Colton Haynes’ dishy detective Detective Jack Samuels get it on with Evan Peters’ chilling cult leader Kai Anderson – and it was all kinds of weird.

We’ll spare you the finer details, but basically it involved Samuels “entering” Kai’s sister Winter (Billie Lourd) while Kai “enters” him.

While that sounds freaky and all, viewers were were at least gifted with a short scene which saw Haynes and Peters lock lips in preparation of the familial ménage à trois.

Later in the episode, fans were also treated to a flashback scene explaining how Kai and Samuels first met – which, you’ll be glad to know, featured another steamy sex session.

Naturally, the sight of Colton Haynes and Evan Peters getting it on sent fans at home into meltdown.

Me: This episode is so boring AHSCult : Colton Haynes and Evan Peters Me: pic.twitter.com/Qqfzapz50j — Tell Williams IV (@TellWilliamsIV) October 25, 2017

hold up hold up hold up there was a colton haynes and evan peters sex scene on ahs why haven’t i been watching this season UGH pic.twitter.com/NjAdenJ90P — ethan (@ethanshumjr) October 25, 2017

COLTON HAYNES FUCKING EVAN PETERS IS SOMETHING I DIDNT KNOW I NEEDED SO BADLY #AHSCult pic.twitter.com/ankBnbDOYn — 🎃Spooky Krisco🎃 (@Pass_da_chicken) October 25, 2017

Well done Ryan Murphy, you’re doing TV right.

American Horror Story continues next Tuesday on FX in the US and this Friday on FOX in the UK.

More stories:

RuPaul reveals Drag Race All Stars season 3 queens

Missing pop singer reportedly tortured to death in Chechnya’s anti-gay purge