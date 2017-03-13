Colton Haynes has announced his engagement to boyfriend Jeff Leatham.

Celebrity florist Leatham popped the question to the Arrow and Teen Wolf star over the weekend On the Las Ventanas al Paraiso in Los Cabos, Mexico,

Speaking to E! News, Haynes said: “I’m so blessed and happy for the future and my life together with Jeff.”

I SAID YES!!! 💍💥❤️ @jeffleatham A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on Mar 12, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

Leatham had a little help with the proposal from the one and only Cher. According to Colton’s rep, Jeff began the romantic moment with a video from Cher singing their favourite song.

The musical icon said: “So, I got you babe! Alright, this is for you, you know what it is, you know what you’re supposed to do now and this is gonna be the best thing ever and you have to call me to tell me how it worked out, alright!”

According to Colton’s rep, the video was “followed by video messages from their family members and close friends—including Melanie Griffith, Serena Williams, Ally Maki, and many more.

They added: “After Colton said yes, the proposal continued with a fireworks display set to Bruno Mars’ ‘Marry You’ as the couple danced in tears.”

Haynes also took to Instagram after accepting the proposal to thank the singer in a picture of the two stood next to a screen watching the fireworks.

The 28-year-old captioned the image: “Thank you @cher for the beautiful “I got you babe” proposal lead in, you sounded incredible as always 🙂 The most special night of my life @jeffleatham.”

Haynes first went public with his relationship with Leatham, the artistic director of the Floral/Design Studio at LA’s Four Seasons Hotel, on Valentine’s Day last month.

After years of struggling with mental health issues, the Scream Queens star said that coming out publicly back in May 2016 had left him “happier than I’ve ever been, and healthier than I’ve ever been.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Mores stories:

Happy birthday Colton Haynes! The Arrow star’s hottest ever moments

Who wants to see Colton Haynes shake his booty on Snapchat?