There’s been plenty of Colton Haynes to go around this week – but after locking lips with Attitude Bachelor of the Year Charlie Carver on Teen Wolf and filling out all the right places in a sparkly blue thong in comedy film Rough Night, the Hollywood heartthrob might just have outdone himself.

Colton, 29, has been sharing holiday snaps on social media after visiting the Caribbean islands of Turks and Caicos with fiancé Jeff Leatham, and there’s one shot in particular that’s caught our eye.

The America Horror Story star stripped totally naked for a spot of nighttime skinny-dipping while on vacation, and thankfully he’s decided to share the moment with fans.

Posting a picture of his best, erm, ass-ets on Instagram, the star wrote: “Celebrating last nights full moon.”

Well that’s one way to steal the thunder of last week’s eclipse.

Check out more of Colton and Jeff’s holiday snaps below…

Celebrating last nights full moon 🌚 A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on Aug 25, 2017 at 10:42am PDT

💙🌙💙 A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on Aug 23, 2017 at 5:33pm PDT

I would apologize for all the vacation photos but @jeffleatham & I had to sit & watch all of y’all go on vacation this summer so this is payback. More to come. VACATION BITCHES!!! Lol I’m cruel 😍😍😍 A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on Aug 24, 2017 at 10:24am PDT

🐬 Drink. Beach. Sleep. Repeat. 🐬 A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on Aug 22, 2017 at 2:27pm PDT

