There’s been plenty of Colton Haynes to go around this week – but after locking lips with Attitude Bachelor of the Year Charlie Carver on Teen Wolf and filling out all the right places in a sparkly blue thong in comedy film Rough Night, the Hollywood heartthrob might just have outdone himself.
Colton, 29, has been sharing holiday snaps on social media after visiting the Caribbean islands of Turks and Caicos with fiancé Jeff Leatham, and there’s one shot in particular that’s caught our eye.
The America Horror Story star stripped totally naked for a spot of nighttime skinny-dipping while on vacation, and thankfully he’s decided to share the moment with fans.
Posting a picture of his best, erm, ass-ets on Instagram, the star wrote: “Celebrating last nights full moon.”
Well that’s one way to steal the thunder of last week’s eclipse.
Check out more of Colton and Jeff’s holiday snaps below…
More stories:
BBC commentator and former British athlete Colin Jackson comes out as gay
Manchester United face homophobic backlash after tweeting support for Pride