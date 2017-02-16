Colton Haynesmade sure his Valentine’s Day was one to remember after showing off his brand new boyfriend to the world.

The Arrow star shared the news that he’s happily coupled up with an adorable post on Instagram on Tuesday (14 February).

His boyfriend, Jeff Leatham, is a florist to the stars in Beverly Hills, and the pair looked loved-up as Haynes posted a too-cute-for-words photo that saw the pair on a city rooftops at sunset, surrounded by candles and rose petals in the shape of a heart.

The 28-year-old captioned the picture: “The most special day of my life. Thank you @jeffleatham. We were actually in the clouds…speechless. Happy Valentine’s Day to all of you. #LoveWins ❤️❤️❤️ Never be afraid to love harder.”

The most special day of my life. Thank you @jeffleatham . We were actually in the clouds…speechless. Happy Valentine’s Day to all of you. #LoveWins ❤️❤️❤️ Never be afraid to love harder. A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on Feb 14, 2017 at 9:40pm PST

Meanwhile, Leatham uploaded some subtle pictures to Instagram which seemingly alluded to the relationship.

Sharing a picture of a room adorned with balloons and roses, the florist captioned it simply with: “Valentine’s – Real Life – Love ☁️☁️☁️❤❤❤- Celebrate Love -❤❤”.

He added in another post that love was “the greatest gift anyone could ask for.”

Valentine’s – Real Life – Love ☁️☁️☁️❤❤❤- Celebrate Love -❤❤ A post shared by JeffLeatham (@jeffleatham) on Feb 14, 2017 at 10:30pm PST

It’s Haynes’ first public relations since coming out to the world back in May last year after struggling with his mental health.

On this experience of coming out, Haynes said: “I’m happier than I’ve ever been, and healthier than I’ve ever been.”

The star appears to have teased the his relationship with Leatham on Instagram last week, sharing a picture of himself smiling with a bouquet of flowers, and captioned with emojis of two boys holding hands and a heart.

👬❤️😘 A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on Feb 2, 2017 at 10:03pm PST

🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹- #BedofRoses – #TeamLeatham A post shared by JeffLeatham (@jeffleatham) on Dec 15, 2016 at 7:46am PST

Bless.

