We might not yet know the theme of American Horror Story’s upcoming seventh season, but one thing’s for sure: it just got a whole lot hotter with the news that Colton Haynes has joined the cast of the hit horror anthology series.

The former Arrow star confirmed his involvement in the series on social media last night, writing that the show “already feels like home”.

Sharing a picture of himself with blood-red smudged lipstick over his face, Colton expressed his excitement to be working with the show’s executive producer Ryan Murphy once again, having previously worked with the Glee creator on the second season of recently-cancelled horror comedy series Scream Queens.

American Horror Story Season 7…Already feels like home 🙂 So excited @mrrpmurphy A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on Jun 20, 2017 at 5:28pm PDT

Colton, 28, joins an array of newcomers for season 7, including comedian Billy Eichner and former Screams Queens star and daughter of the late Carrie Fisher, star Billie Lourd.

American Horror Story veterans Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson and Cheyenne Jackson have been confirmed to return, though Lady Gaga – who appeared in both 2015’s Hotel and last year’s Roanoke – will not be returning for a third outing with the series owing to her musical commitments.

Few details about the latest instalment of AHS have been revealed, by Murphy has teased that it will be connected with 2014’s Freak Show, set in the modern day, and feature the 2016 US presidential election in some way…

Bring it on, we say.

