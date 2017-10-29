Colton Haynes is officially off the market!

The American Horror Story actor, 29, has married his partner Jeff Leatham, 46, in a star-studded ceremony in Palm Springs, California.

The pair, who got engaged in March after several months of dating, finally said ‘I do’ on Friday (October 27) with a luxurious wedding officiated by Kardashians matriarch Kris Jenner.

Colton and Haynes wore matching white tuxedos as they exchanged vows in front of 120 guests including Chelsea Clinton, Cheyenne Jackson and Sofia Vergara.

“It’s just amazing when you find someone who kind of teaches you to love yourself more,” Haynes told People.

“The really great thing about being with Jeff is that since we got together my relationships with my friends have gotten better, my family relationships have gotten better.

“When you learn to really love someone, it’s completely life-changing. Now we have this beautiful life together and this epic journey ahead.”

Leatham, who planned much of the ceremony himself added: “If you can imagine Cher meets a Guns ‘N Roses video and that’s the theme of the wedding.

“But more than the flowers and decorations, it’s really about everyone coming together and everyone you love being with in the same room. That was the most important thing for us.”

Sharing pictures of the couple’s big day on Instagram the morning after, Haynes wrote: “Last night I married the man of my dreams. I’m still crying happy tears.

“@jeffleatham …I love you & am excited to spend the rest of my life with you. #WhatMoviesAreMadeOf”

