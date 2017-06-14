Colton Haynes has opened up about his life before coming out.

The Teen Wolf actor, who came out last year, had a sit down with Real Housewives creator Andy Cohen for his SiriusXM radio show this week.

During the in-depth interview nothing was off the table, and Colton revealed some pretty intimate details about his life before he came out publicly.

Speaking about his struggle with keeping his sexuality secret, the hunk explained that his management tried to force him to date women.

“Management tried to set me up with girls – I almost fainted because I wasn’t being myself – I was with my management team and with a team of people that just literally told me I couldn’t be this way, they tried to set me up with girls. It was like a Tab Hunter situation.

Haynes also described having a mental breakdown due to having to suppress his sexual orientation, and that led directly to his departure from Teen Wolf: “I literally couldn’t go to work because I would faint, or I would start sweating and shaking.

“It really was hard … I was so tired of not being myself,” he added.

After years of struggling with mental health issues, the Scream Queens star said that coming out publicly back in May 2016 had left him “happier than I’ve ever been, and healthier than I’ve ever been.”

