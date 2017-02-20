After introducing his new boyfriend to the world on Valentine’s Day last week, US actor Colton Haynes has revealed his new-found romance makes him “want to be a better man”.

The Arrow star made sure his Valentine’s Day was one to remember with a stunning rooftop date with LA-based florist Jeff Leatham, and now he’s upped the adorable picture ante with a shot of the pair cuddled up in bed together.

Haynes revealed he felt “blessed” as he shared the snap of himself snuggling with Leatham, who’s the the artistic director of the Floral/Design Studio at LA’s Four Seasons Hotel.

“It’s not every day that someone comes into your life & makes you want to be a better man,” Haynes wrote alongside the image. “I feel so blessed to be by your side @jeffleatham ❤️❤️❤️#WhatMoviesAreMadeOf”

It’s not every day that someone comes into your life & makes you want to be a better man. I feel so blessed to be by your side @jeffleatham ❤️❤️❤️#WhatMoviesAreMadeOf A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on Feb 19, 2017 at 10:01pm PST

Haynes’ budding romance with Leatham marks the 28-year-old’s first public relationship since coming out publicly back in May last year.

After years of struggling with mental health issues, the Scream Queens star said at the time that being honest about his sexuality had left him “happier than I’ve ever been, and healthier than I’ve ever been.”

