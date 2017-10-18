Colton Haynes has revealed that his fiancé Jeff Leatham enjoyed watching his steamy sex scene in last week’s American Horror Story episode.

The Teen Wolf star stripped down for an intense scene with Billy Eichner, which saw the pair getting down to it on a dinning table as Sarah Paulson’s character, Ally, breaks into the house.

Speaking about the scene to Entertainment Weekly, Haynes joked that Jeff had an unexpected reaction.

“I just showed him [the scene] in the car and he was laughing. He loves Billy Eichner and so do I,” he said.

Adding: “Jeff’s so used to it. That’s my job. We had protection on. We had clothes on and it’s just fun. Billy and I laughed the entire time… it was so awkward. So awkward, but we got through it.”

The actor also revealed that the show will feature even more sex scenes on the show “with multiple cast members, some you would never expect.”

Haynes, who is set to marry Leatham later this month, admitted he’s been “freaking out,” but is “so excited”.

Speaking about the event, Haynes said: “We just locked in a really great musical guest, which we didn’t have, so I’m taking all the credit for that. I locked him in last night.”

“It’s going to be epic, it’s going to beautiful. Lots of flowers and a lot of really cool, couture costume changes.”

Haynes and Jeff became a couple after the pair ran into each other at an airport, passing notes back and forth back to each other and cuddling at the back of a plane. Colton later went public with Jeff on Valentine’s Day this year, just a month before the couple got engaged.

