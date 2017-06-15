Colton Haynes has posted a cheeky snap of himself wearing just a g-string, looking a little worn out.

The actor shared the image of himself and Jillian Bell on Instagram yesterday (June 14). The two actors appear to be passed out on a bed next to one another. He accompanied the picture with the caption: “Safe to say @jillianbell & I had a few Rough Nights.” He also included the interesting caption “#GstringsHurt”.

Judging by the image below, Colton is definitely in a position to make that judgement.

The snap is actually a throwback to when Colton was filming his role in the upcoming Rough Night, which also stars Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer, and Zoë Kravitz. The film also features a cameo from Bob the Drag Queen. Colton actually plays a police officer in the film, so we’ll need to see it to find out how he manages to strip off.

Haynes recently revealed that his management tried to force him to date women. During an interview with Andy Cohen, the hunk said: “Management tried to set me up with girls – I almost fainted because I wasn’t being myself – I was with my management team and with a team of people that just literally told me I couldn’t be this way, they tried to set me up with girls. It was like a Tab Hunter situation.”

Haynes also described having a mental breakdown due to having to suppress his sexual orientation, and that led directly to his departure from Teen Wolf: “I literally couldn’t go to work because I would faint, or I would start sweating and shaking.

“It really was hard … I was so tired of not being myself,” he added.

Watch the trailer for Rough Night below:

